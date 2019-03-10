All should exercise right to vote without fear or favour: Kiran Bedi

of appealed to the public to exercise their right to vote in the forthcoming "without fear or favour".

Election to the lone parliamentary seat in will be held on the second of the seven-phase poll on April 18.

With the of Conduct coming into effect after the Election Commission of announced the poll schedule, said all her and interactions will remain suspended during the period poll is in force.

"All must exercise their right to vote without fear or favour. The rule of law shall prevail and all administrative systems shall work with utmost fairness and firmness," she said.

In a release, said her routine programmes of hearing of public grievances, visitors' hour, field visits and other official engagements on her part in Raj Nivas would wait till the completion of the election process.

"This was to ensure sanctity of electoral process and to comply with of conduct in letter and spirit," the said.

During the period the code of conduct is in force public grievances would be heard and addressed directly by officers of the departments concerned according to the existing system, she said.

Bedi also said that the Lt Governor's all handles would be suspended.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)