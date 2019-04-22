Magistrate alleges threats from school murder accused's father

The Principal of the Justice Board here has alleged that two lawyers and the father of a accused of murdering an 8-year-old student in 2017 had threatened him and tried to put pressure on him with regard to the case.

was murdered inside a prominent public school in Haryana's Bhondsi village on September 8, 2017, allegedly by a class 11 student of the same school.

In a complaint submitted to the District and Session Judge, the has said that on April 11, he had ordered shifting of the accused from the children's observation home to Karnal.

"Following the order, the father of the accused and a couple of lawyers came at court in Gurugram on April 12 and requested a meeting. As there is no facility to entertain them inside the court, I went outside to meet them. I realised that they applied pressure on me to change the decision," the said.

"I was astonished when I heard their unlawful demand. I asked them to approach the or challenge the decision in a higher court for a special children observation home near their house," he added.

said he asked them to leave the as "the tone of accused's father was threatening", adding that their actions amounted to intervention in the judicial system and requested the District and to take strict action against them.

--IANS

