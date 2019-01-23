Maharashtra Congress celebrates Priyanka Gandhi's political debut

-
The Maharashtra Congress on Wednesday celebrated Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra's political debut with many activists appealing to her to contest from Mumbai.
Party workers were seen dancing, cheering, distributing sweets at various places in Mumbai and other districts, while top leaders welcomed her appointment as an AICC General Secretary.
State Congress chief Ashok Chavan congratulated her and described her as "an able administrator" who has been nurturing the Rae Barelly and Amethi constituencies effectively for many years.
"She knows the pulse of the people and understands peoples' issues and concerns very well. Now, she will have a wider canvas in Uttar Pradesh and under her able leadership, the Congress will definitely register an outstanding victory in that state," Chavan said.
Mumbai Congress President Sanjay Nirupam terms it as "a great decision by Congress President Rahul Gandhi and will strengthen the party" in a big way in UP and elsewhere.
Former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan said "Priyanka Gandhi's dynamism and personal charisma will definitely invigorate the Congress."
"Her induction will have an impact far beyond UP, along with a renewed challenge to the Modi-Shah style of dictatorial rule," Chavan added.
Former minister and senior leader Naseem Khan said Priyanka's personality will strenghten the party and ensure the Congress' return to power in the 2019 elections.
