Jharkhand CM marches with soil from homes of martyrs

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday held a 'padyatra' with the soil from the homes of martyrs of freedom struggle on the occasion of Netaji Jayanti in Ranchi.
The Chief Minister announced that a statue in memory of the 1857 freedom fighters will be constructed at the Old Birsa Munda Central Jail museum.
The Chief Minister's 'padyatra' began from Morabadi ground of Ranchi and terminated at old Birsa Munda Central Jail in the city.
The state government had got the soil collected from respective villages of freedom fighters who had died for the freedom of the country. The soil were collected at Morabadi ground in an earthen pot.
The freedom fighters from whose villages the soil was collected are Birsa Munda, Siddo-Kanho, Nilamber and Pitamber, Ajatra Tana Bhagat and others. The soil will be used for constructing a statue of each freedom fighter at old Birsa Munda Central Jail which is now being developed as a museum.
Birsa Munda was hanged by the British at the Old Central Jail.
Hundreds of people, including BJP leaders, joined the 'padytra'.
