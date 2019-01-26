Maharashtra corners lion's share of 12 Padma awards

With a huge pool of talent across sectors, scored the highest -- 12 for 13 awardees, including a couple -- in the 112 Padma national awards announced by in the 70th honours list.

These include two Padma Vibhushans, the second-highest civilian award, one Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour and nine Padma Shris, the fourth-highest civilian honour.

The Padma Vibhushan nominees are: Mumbai-based 77-year-old A.M. Naik, of Larsen & Toubro Ltd; and and theatre personality Pune-based B.M. Purandare, 96.

The sole awardee is well-known medico from Latur, Ashok L. Kukade, specialising in providing affordable and through the founded by him.

Among the nine winners are veteran National Award winning Manoj Bajpayee, 49 and well-known on stage and films Dinyar Contractor, 89.

The others are Sudam L. Kate for research in Sickle Cell disease, a genetic disorder found among SC/ST/OBCs in Maharashtra, and renowned theatre personality Waman Kendre, who is Director, National School of Drama,

A Maharashtra-based medico-couple -- and his wife -- have been honoured for helping transform Melghat, one of the most backward tribal areas of Amravati, into a suicide-free zone, earning laurels.

Another prominent presence is National Award winning singer-music Shankar Mahadevan Narayan, of the famed trio, renowned for composing music for some of the biggest blockbusters.

Senior academician and oldest Gujarati columnist, 99-year-old also figures along with Shabbir B. Sayyad, hailing from a family of butchers who is now a leading 'gau-rakshak' in Beed, with a stable of over 160 cows.

Besides, there is a former Mumbaikar - the legendary and writer, - who had acquired Canadian citizenship and passed away on January 1 in He was named for the posthumously.

--IANS

qn/mag/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)