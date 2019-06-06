Shah part of all 8 Cabinet Committees, Rajnath in two

has reconstituted the Cabinet Committees, in an exercise which reflects the special importance given to Amit Shah, who has been made part of all the eight panels, while is a member of only two.

Significantly, the of the Cabinet, which makes appointments to key positions like CVC and CBI Director, consists of only Modi and Shah.

Among the eight committees, two are new ones which will oversee investment and employment.

According to the new list of Cabinet Committees, the is heading six Committees, while is heading two Committees and is part of all the eight Committees.

Shah heads two Committees -- and

is in the Cabinet Committees on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and (CCS). He is notably missing from the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, which decides on political matters.

The heads the Appointments Committee, CCEA, Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, CCS, and the

Union Finance and is also part of seven Committees. She is part of Cabinet Committee on Accommodation, CCEA, Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, CCS, and the

Union Road Transport and is also part of three Committees. Gadkari is part of two Committees as its members in the and CCEA. He is special invitee in

