Women directors don't get second chances: Longoria

says directors don't get second chances in Hollywood, and that needs fixing.

"Unfortunately, don't get a second bite of the apple. So that is something we have to fix," said in a video posted on Variety's YouTube channel.

"If a female fails, if her movie doesn't do well, then she can't direct. That's not the case," she said.

Longoria, who has a production house UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, finds it important for to support each other. "It is important once the door is open and 'you are there' to leave the door open for other women."

The said, "I produce and direct a show called 'Grand Hotel'. I said I want a female of photography and when I hire her, she makes sure that the camera crew hires women. So you are really sh*t out of luck if you are a man because we just fill those positions first with women and then people of colour...Because we have to start building this pipeline of talent."

On the work front, is excited about "Dora and the Lost City of Gold", which is based on the popular animated series "Dora the Explorer", aired in on Nick Jr.

The live-action adaptation follows Dora's life as she band together with a group of teenagers to save her parents (essayed by Longoria and Michael Pena) and solve the mystery of a lost Incan civilization.

