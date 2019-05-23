Actor Rituraj turns 55, vows to work for 'new India'

Rituraj K. Singh, who turned 55 on Thursday -- the day of the election results -- says he has resolved to be a more responsible citizen.

On his special day, Rituraj said in a statement, "This time I am sharing my birthday with a very important day...when the results of the elections will be announced.

"My birthday this year is also the birthday of a new I promise to be a more responsible citizen and to create a better nation."

The actor, who played father to Varun Dhawan in "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" and essayed an important character in popular TV show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", has also featured in "Hey Prabhu!" and "Criminal Justice".

He said rather than blaming political leaders for the state of affairs, citizens needed to be "more honest, committed and dedicated to making a better society to live in".

"As actors, we are in the limelight and so we have the privilege to be in a position where people look up to us and listen to us. I feel it is our responsibility to spread the right message," Rituraj said.

His upcoming projects include "Bandish Bandits" for Prime Video. He will also feature in a negative role in "Sanskriti" for the Ullu platform, apart from a film titled "Vash".

