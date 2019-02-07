JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Karnataka assembly adjourned over BJP ruckus

Business Standard

Teenaged girl gang-raped in front of father in Bihar

IANS  |  Patna 

In a shocking incident, a teenaged girl was gang-raped in front of her father by six youths in a village in Bihar's Kishanganj district, police said on Thursday.

According to police officials, the 19-year-old victim lodged a police complaint on Wednesday that six youth of her village under Kodhowadi police station knocked at her door late on Tuesday night asking for water to drink, but forcibly entered her home and dragged her outside.

Her complaint said they took her to a deserted field near her house and gang-raped her in front of her father, who was taken hostage and tied to a tree.

The victim also informed the police that the accused threatened her and father not to approach the police.

A case has been lodged against all the named accused, Kishanganj Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish said.

Ashish said the accused are absconding and no arrest has been made so far.

"I am personally monitoring the case and they will be arrested soon," he said.

--IANS/

ik/rtp/ab

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 13:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements