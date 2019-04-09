Haryana wrestler held for abducting teenager in 2016

The Police claimed to have cracked a more than two years old kidnapping case by arresting a wrestler, a resident of in Haryana, and rescuing the teenage boy, abducted from a wrestling academy, from

"A team of anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) of the Crime Branch, headed by ACP Surender Kumar Gullia and Virender Tyagi, on Friday arrested accused Dinesh, 22, from where he had taken the 14-year-old victim as helper for running a juice cart," of Police (DCP) said here on Tuesday.

The victim was kidnapped on November 30, 2016 when he was just 11. A case was registered on the complaint of victim's father, a with Police, the said.

After the police failed to trace and rescue the minor, a Rs 25,000 cash reward was announced by the police. The investigation was on Wednesday transferred to the AHTU.

During interrogation, said he had joined Sir to learn wrestling where he met the victim, also preparing to be a and staying at the academy.

On November 30, 2016, was rusticated by the He then decided to kidnap the boy. The accused had opened two juice shops and had a rickshaw. While he practiced wrestling, he kept the victim as a helper to run a juice shop in Jaipur, the said.

