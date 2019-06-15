Making India 5-trillion-dollar economy challenging but can be achieved: Modi

said on Saturday that the goal to make a five-trillion-dollar economy is challenging but can be achieved and asked the states to recognise their core competence and work towards raising GDP targets.

In his opening remarks at the fifth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, the said that empowerment and ease of living have to be provided to each and every Indian.

"The goal to make a five-trillion-dollar economy by 2024 is challenging but can surely be achieved. The states should recognise their core competence and work towards raising GDP targets right from the district level," he said.

He noted that the export sector was an important element in the progress of developing countries and said both the Centre and the states should work towards growth in exports, in order to raise per capita incomes.

"There is immense untapped export potential in several states, including the north eastern states. A thrust on export promotion at the state level will provide a boost to both income and employment," he said.

Describing Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana as illustrations of what the Centre and the states can accomplish together, the urged the states to focus on collective responsibility for achieving short-term and long-term goals.

"Empowerment and ease of living have to be provided to each and every Indian. Everyone at this platform has a common goal of achieving a New by 2022," he said.

The meeting was attended by the of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Ministers, Lieutenant of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and other delegates.

