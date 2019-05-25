Malaoya Academy win national finals of kabaddi meet

have been crowned champions of the first ever national finals of Tashan -- a competitive cross-country tournament for players at grassroots level.

Organised here at city in association with the PKL franchises Puneri Paltan, Steelers, Bengal Warriors and Pirates, the tournament aimed to widen the reach and further develop the sport in the country.

The meet featured four regional finals, followed by a national final in where the best amateur teams contested to be named champions.

Regional editions were held on a knockout basis, the winners of their respective regional finals (Pune), (Haryana), Sonarpur Balaka Sansada Path agar (Kolkata) and Club (Patna) battled it out at the National Finals.

It was eventually Malaoya Academy, who triumphed on Friday over the other teams to be crowned Tashan National Final winners of 2019.

was seen cheering and providing valuable inputs to the players during the matches.

