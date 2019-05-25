Malaoya Academy win national finals of kabaddi meet

Haryana's Malaoya Academy have been crowned champions of the first ever national finals of Red Bull Tashan -- a competitive cross-country Kabaddi tournament for players at grassroots level.
Organised here at Phoenix Market city in association with the PKL franchises Puneri Paltan, Haryana Steelers, Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates, the tournament aimed to widen the reach and further develop the sport in the country.
The meet featured four regional finals, followed by a national final in Mumbai where the best amateur kabaddi teams contested to be named India champions.
Regional editions were held on a knockout basis, the winners of their respective regional finals Utsav Kreeda Mandal (Pune), Malaoya Academy (Haryana), Sonarpur Balaka Sansada Path agar (Kolkata) and Patliputra Sports Club (Patna) battled it out at the National Finals.
It was eventually Malaoya Academy, who triumphed on Friday over the other teams to be crowned Red Bull Tashan National Final winners of 2019.
Puneri Paltan player Sagar Krishna was seen cheering and providing valuable inputs to the players during the matches.
