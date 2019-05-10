Wankhede to lead 'Mumbai Che Raje' at IPKL

Raider Shashank Wankhede will lead ' Che Raje' in the inaugural edition of the Indo- International Premier League (IPKL) which will be held from May 13.

The announcement was made at a here Friday.

It was also announced that Prakash Salunkhe and Sneha Karnale will be the head coaches of the team.

Wankhede said his team will aim to lift the trophy at the opening edition of the league.

Che Raje also has players like and Devendra Kadam, who were part of the gold-medal winning team in All-India Police Championships.

Sanjay Selukar, co-owner of Mumbai Che Raje, said no Pakistani will be play in their team.

He claimed that because of visa issues international players were currently not playing in the League.

The IPKL is to be conducted across three cities - Pune, Mysore and Bengaluru - from May 13 to June 4.

