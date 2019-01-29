Mamata a 'seasoned scamster': Tripura CM

on Tuesday termed as a "seasoned scamster" and claimed people of the state will give her a befitting reply in the coming

"You (Banerjee) have done more scams than the number of jobs you have provided in Bengal. If people's experience in such scams can be measured, you will be right on top of the list. I do not want such experience. I am a new leader. I am trying run the government in a new manner with the help of people," said while addressing a BJP rally in West Bengal's district.

"Bengal is not scared of violence. They drove away the British rulers who ruled for 200 years, is ruling here for just seven years. They will give her a befitting reply in the 2019 polls," he said.

Flaying for violence and deaths during the Bengal rural polls last year, Deb, also BJP's President, claimed that not a single political murder took place in in the last 10 months under his government.

"As many as 70 political activists were killed during the rural body election in Bengal. There have also been rural body elections in Tripura, but not a single activist from the opposition was attacked," he said.

"There has not been a single political murder in Tripura in the last 10 months. If (Banerjee) can prove otherwise, I will resign from the post of the Chief Minister," he said.

"My government is barely 10 months old, yet I am able to provide 10 per cent reservation for women in the home department in Tripura. What have you done for the women of your state?" he asked.

also termed to be a "xerox copy" of the erstwhile government in Bengal and said people of the state will throw away the photocopied government and welcome the BJP's government led by

--IANS

mgr/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)