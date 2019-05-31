Mamata accuses BJP of manipulating EVMs, proposes mass movement

on Friday held her party Trinamool Congress' core committee meeting where she accused the BJP of manipulating the EVMs in the polls and asked her party members to initiate a mass movement against it, a source said.

She questioned how and were so confident about getting 300-plus seats even before the election had ended, the source said.

Urging the party leaders and activists not to lose their heart over the results of 2019 polls, which saw the BJP making stunning inroads in Bengal by winning 18 out of 42 seats, Banerjee said the party will spring back in the future elections.

The supremo, who had announced the formation of ' Vahini' and 'Banga Janani Vahini' by the party's youth and women workers on Thursday to counter the rise of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP in the state, also named the party leaders who would during Friday's meeting.

and have been made the of Vahini while female will head the Bango Jajani Vahini.

The core committee meeting was earlier postponed to June 3, after Banerjee had accepted the invitation to Modi's swearing-in ceremony but was back on track after Banerjee announced her decision not to attend the event.

Apart from making certain changes in the party's structure, Banerjee has asked the to monitor the functioning of party in all the districts.

