Muslims are shareholders, not tenants in India: Owaisi

Stating that Muslims are shareholders and not tenants in India, on Friday said their fight to get the rights guaranteed by the country's Constitution will continue.

The MP also said there was no need for Muslims to be scared over BJP retaining power at the Centre with over 300 seats in

Owaisi was addressing 'Jalsa Youmul Quran' at the historic here on the occasion of 'Jumatul Vida' or last Friday of holy month of

The Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief said winning over 300 seats did not mean can do whatever he likes or snatch the Constitutional rights of the minorities.

"Muslims are hissedaar (shareholder) and not kirayedaar (tenants) in They are equal citizens of this country and they can't be denied the rights guaranteed to them by the Constitution," he said.

Owaisi, who was re-elected from for a fourth consecutive term, said his party would continue to fight for the due share and rights of Muslims, Dalits and other oppressed people.

Stressing the need for unity among Muslims and the need to carry Dalits along, Owaisi pointed out that by joining hands with his "elder brother" Prakash Ambedkar in Maharashtra, the AIMIM won the Aurangabad seat.

Owaisi said Muslims need not get scared by the victory of BJP as the Constitution of remained supreme and it make no difference who was in power.

The said the series of incidents of beating up of Muslims in the name of cow or wearing skull cap during last few were aimed to creating fear among Muslims. He said that the history shows Muslims never gave up their belief and identity even in the face of worst excesses.

