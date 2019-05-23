We have to do complete review: Mamata on LS results

In the wake of the stunning performance of the BJP in the elections both at the Centre and her state, and Trinamool supremo on Thursday said her party would do a "complete review" of the vote outcome.

After five hours of counting as the trends showed that the BJP has come up with a stunning performance, and was leading in 19 of the 42 seats as against only two seats that they won five years back, Banerjee tweeted: "Congratulations to the winners. But all losers are not losers."

"We have to do a complete review and then we will share our views with you all. Let the counting process be completed and the VVPATs matched," Banerjee tweeted.

The BJP-led NDA was on its way to a landslide win in the polls with trends indicating that the combine was ahead in around 350 out of the 542 seats.

--IANS

ssp/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)