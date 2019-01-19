Mamata, Naidu slam Modi for calling opposition rally 'anti-people'

-
ALSO READ
Agenda for Lok Sabha elections would be set up by opposition: Chandrababu Naidu
Opposition to meet before winter session of Parliament: Naidu
Naidu, Mamata assert Oppn is united, evasive on who will be face of anti-BJP coalition
Mamata, Naidu slam Modi for mocking opposition rally
Opposition to meet before winter session of Parliament, chalk out next move: Naidu
-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Andhra Pradesh counterpart N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comment on mega-rally in Kolkata.
Modi had termed the mega-rally by opposition parties in Kolkata as "anti-people".
Hitting out at Modi, they said that they are not "bonded labourers" of the Prime Minister.
"He (Modi) is not the 'Nawab' and we are not his slaves that we will dance to his tunes," Banerjee said.
"We are free citizens of this country. He wants us to be his servants, but we will not. We are only the servants of people," Naidu said.
Modi, during a rally in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, had said the opposition alliance was not against him, but "against the people of India".
Asked to comment on Modi's remark that the Trinamool Congress was afraid of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in spite of it having just two MPs in the state, Banerjee said it is the saffron outfit that is scared and claimed that people will give him a befitting reply in the coming elections.
--IANS
mgr/rs/nir
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU