Mamata offers to quit as CM, party doesn't endorse

Two days after her party suffered serious setbacks in the elections, on Saturday offered to step down from the post.

Banerjee said that she had expressed her desire to quit the Chief Minister's post at an emergent meeting of the Trinamool Congres, but her decision was not endorsed by those present at the meeting.

"I feel insulted. In the meeting I expressed my desire to step down as Chief Minister, but the meeting did not edrse my decision," Banerjee told mediapersons.

