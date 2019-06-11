Mamata unveils Vidyasagar bust in Kolkata college

on Tuesday unveiled a bust of Bengali polymath Iswarchandra Vidyasagar at Kolkata's Hare School, 28 days after another bust of the 19th century reformer was vandalised at a city college during Amit Shah's road show.

Banerjee, who was invited by the and School as well as the Vidyasagar bicentennial celebration committee, paid floral tributes to the statue in presence of Bengal's ministers, intellectuals, teachers and students.

The bust, made of Bronze, will be taken to the nearby in where the incident of vandalism had taken place on May 14.

During the controversy, had promised that she would get the bust replaced at the earliest.

Minister said the bust will be reinstated in the very room where it used to be.

will also unveil a full-figure at the college gate later in the day.

--IANS

mgr/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)