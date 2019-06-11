Modi government eradicated 'disease' of communalism: Naqvi

Abbas said on Tuesday that the has eradicated the "disease" of and and by doing so it has created an atmosphere of healthy inclusive growth in the country.

Addressing the 112th Governing Body and 65th General Body meetings of Education Foundation at Antyodaya Bhawan here, said that the government led by Prime has proved to be a "government of Iqbal (authority), Insaaf (justice) and Imaan (integrity)".

The government, he said, is committed to "Samaveshi Vikas, Sarvsparshi Vishwas" (inclusive growth with trust).

said that school dropout girls from minority communities will be linked to education and employment through providing them "bridge courses" from reputed educational institutions of the country.

The said a programme for training of madrassa teachers will be launched next month so that they would be able to impart mainstream education to students.

To ensure socio-economic-educational empowerment of minorities, especially girls, through "3E" -- Education, Employment and Empowerment" -- various scholarships including pre-matric, post-matric and merit-cum-means will be provided to five crore students in the next five years, which will include 50 per cent girl students.

"This includes more than 10 lakh Begum Hazrat Mahal Girls Scholarship in the next five years for economically weaker sections."

Naqvi said schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, girls hostels, Gurukul type residential schools, common service centres are being constructed on a war-footing under the Pradhanmantri Jan Vikas Karykram (PMJVK) in the areas where has not been developed yet.

A "Padho-Badho" awareness campaign will be launched across the country to encourage education especially to girls from the minority communities in those areas where people don't send their children to schools due to socio-economic reasons.

"The campaign will be focused on girls. This awareness campaign will include street plays, short films, cultural programmes and others. The campaign will be launched in 60 minority concentrated districts of the country in the first phase," he said.

Free coaching for Central and state administrative services, services, staff selection commission, railways and other various competitive exams will be provided to economically weak minorities youths, the Minister said.

