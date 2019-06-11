Polarization, weak set-up blamed for Congress rout in UP

Communal polarization, fielding "outsiders" as candidates and a weak organisation led to the rout in western Uttar Pradesh, several party leaders told here on Tuesday.

The party's candidates, district Presidents, MLAs, former Ministers, ex-MPs and ex-MLAs of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Aligarh, Nagina, Kairana, and took part in the post-mortem with

was in charge of western for the elections but the drew a blank in the entire region. In the whole of Uttar Pradesh, only won a seat for the -- in Rae Bareli.

A senior Congress who attended Tuesday's meeting said it was called to discuss the debacle in 10 western seats close to the national capital.

The said Scindia met leaders from the 10 districts separately.

"The leaders pointed out how the BJP polarized Hindus and Muslims during the elections," the said requesting anonymity.

District chiefs and party candidates apprised Scindia how the voters went away from the party after the bombed a terrorist camp in Balakot in on February 26, a development that fetched rich dividends for the BJP.

After the air strike, the BJP raked up the issue of nationalism and a strong leader, pulling away Congress votes.

The party leaders also blamed the weak organisation in several districts.

Scindia was told that the Congress lacked a strong set-up even at the block level in every district.

There was another complaint: "outsiders" were given ticket, ignoring old loyalists.

Those who attended the meeting included Meem Afzal, Naresh Saini, a Congress MLA from Behat in Saharanpur, Ghaziabad candidate and Bijnor candidate

This was Scindia's first meeting with the party's candidates after the Lok Sabha election disaster.

Scindia was in-charge of 39 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in He will hold similar review meetings of the remaining 29 Lok Sabha seats on June 14 in

Congress and in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi will hold a review meeting with party leaders in Rae Bareli during her two-day tour that began on Tuesday.

So sweeping was the Congress loss in Uttar Pradesh that was beaten in Amethi, a supposed bastion, by BJP's Smriti Irani by over 55,000 votes.

