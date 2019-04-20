Man City beat Tottenham 1-0

City got its revenge for being bundled out of the by Tottenham Hotspur, thanks to a goal by English which gave the defending champions a 1-0 win in the on Saturday.

City thus took a big step toward securing the title, having prevailed over a complicated opponent who became even more challenging after the side had been knocked out of the Champions by Spurs on Wednesday at the same venue: the Etihad Stadium, reports news.

Although City won 4-3, it was not enough for it to book a place in the semi-final because of the away goal rule over two legs.

City's Spanish made changes in his starting lineup and gave playing minutes to youngster Foden, as well as and in defence.

With the madness of the second leg of the in mind, Tottenham had a more defensive approach, as inserted a five-man defence line; with Davinson Sanchez, and as central defenders.

Pochettino sought to avoid Wednesday's scenario when his team conceded a goal in the opening four minutes, but on Saturday it resisted for five minutes before Foden found the back of the net, making the most of a cross by Portugal that forward set up for the Englishman.

Tottenham sought the equalizer and it had its chances on the counter-attack, but forward Heung-min Son and were unable to deliver.

At the other end of the field, City remained cool-headed, knowing that Tottenham would take risks to achieve a positive result that would enhance their chances of claiming a berth in the upcoming season.

During the dying minutes of the first half, Son had a one-on-one situation against City's Ederson, but he failed to get past Brazil's keeper.

However, City had bad news as Belgium midfielder was forced to leave the field with a and was replaced by Fernandinho, who gave the team midfield stability.

After the halftime break, City seized control of the midfield, eliminating Tottenham's threat on the counter-attack, but the home side lacked the attacking edge until attacking midfielder took to the field.

Sane set up England forward for what could have been City's second goal, but he failed to get past

Ederson, for his part, saved a one-on-one situation by to maintain City's lead till the end of the game.

After the win, City temporarily overtakes at the top of the table with a one-point lead ahead of the Reds, who will take on on Sunday.

