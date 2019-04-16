JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Voter desire for change will show on May 23: Vadra

IT searches Kanimozhi's house

Business Standard

Man held 5 years after killing neighbour in Delhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi Police have arrested a criminal who had been on the run for the last five years after killing his neighbour in the national capital, said an officer on Tuesday.

Laloo Yadav, 26, a native of Bihar, had killed his neighbour Arvind with the help of his friend Anil in 2014 following an altercation over parking issue.

"Although the police team managed to arrest Anil, Laloo Yadav had been absconding to evade his arrest ever since. He was later declared proclaimed offender by Tis Hazari Court. A reward of Rs 25,000 was also announced for his arrest," DCP G. Ramgopal Naik said.

"A team of Special Investigation Unit headed by ACP Sandeep Lamba on Sunday arrested Laloo Yadav from Begusarai in Bihar on a tip-off," Naik added.

--IANS

sp/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 16 2019. 21:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU