Man held 5 years after killing neighbour in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
After 5 years on run, Bihar man arrested for murder in Delhi
Hashimpura massacre: Five more convicts surrender before Tis Hazari court
Kejriwal attack: Accused sent to 14-day judicial custody
Hashimpura massacre: 4 ex-PAC personnel surrender before Tis Hazari court
Hashimpura massacre: 4 ex-PAC personnel sent to Tihar jail
-
The Delhi Police have arrested a criminal who had been on the run for the last five years after killing his neighbour in the national capital, said an officer on Tuesday.
Laloo Yadav, 26, a native of Bihar, had killed his neighbour Arvind with the help of his friend Anil in 2014 following an altercation over parking issue.
"Although the police team managed to arrest Anil, Laloo Yadav had been absconding to evade his arrest ever since. He was later declared proclaimed offender by Tis Hazari Court. A reward of Rs 25,000 was also announced for his arrest," DCP G. Ramgopal Naik said.
"A team of Special Investigation Unit headed by ACP Sandeep Lamba on Sunday arrested Laloo Yadav from Begusarai in Bihar on a tip-off," Naik added.
--IANS
sp/nir
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU