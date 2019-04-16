Man held 5 years after killing neighbour in Delhi

The Police have arrested a criminal who had been on the run for the last five years after killing his neighbour in the national capital, said an on Tuesday.

Laloo Yadav, 26, a native of Bihar, had killed his neighbour Arvind with the help of his friend in 2014 following an altercation over parking issue.

"Although the police team managed to arrest Anil, had been absconding to evade his arrest ever since. He was later declared proclaimed offender by A reward of Rs 25,000 was also announced for his arrest," DCP G. said.

"A team of headed by ACP on Sunday arrested from Begusarai in on a tip-off," Naik added.

--IANS

sp/nir

