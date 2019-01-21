Man held for killing friend

-
A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death by a friend in a fight over a petty issue here, police said on Monday. The accused has been arrested.
Police said the incident occurred on Sunday around 11.20 p.m.
The victim, Sharad, was rushed to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital but was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said.
Investigation revealed that Sharad along with five friends which included the accused, Harish, had dinner at an eatery in Kashmiri Gate area. Later Sharad and Harish got into a row.
The argument turned physical during which Harish took out a knife and attacked Sharad on the neck, killing him instantly. Harish was arrested from a hideout in north Delhi, the officer added.
