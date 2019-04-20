Former and his wife will cast their votes in Guwahati constituency where polls will be held on April 23 in the third phase of elections, a said on Saturday.

Singh and his wife will vote at the Dispur Government Higher Secondary School, of Opposition in Assembly Debabrata Saikia said.

A member from since 1991 with his current term ending on June 14 this year, and his wife are voters of Dispur legislative assembly in

Their serial numbers in the electoral roll are 623 and 624 and their address is House No 3989 in the Sarumotoria area.

Then offered him a seat from Assam after he became the in the in 1991. Saikia also made him a tenant in his house located at Sarumotoria.

--IANS

ah/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)