Maoists blow up three buildings in Jharkhand

Maoist guerrillas blew up three building of the forest department in Jharkhand's district on Friday, police said.

The Maoists first blew up two quarters of forest guards, each constructed at a cost of Rs 30 lakh, before blasting a third building in the area.

No one was injured in the incident. The guerrillas left behind a pamphlet calling for a boycott of the Lok Sabha elections.

