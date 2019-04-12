Maoists blow up three buildings in Jharkhand

Maoist guerrillas blew up three building of the forest department in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Friday, police said.
The Maoists first blew up two quarters of forest guards, each constructed at a cost of Rs 30 lakh, before blasting a third building in the Kuira forest area.
No one was injured in the incident. The guerrillas left behind a pamphlet calling for a boycott of the Lok Sabha elections.
--IANS
ns/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU