Maoists kill 2 in Bihar

Maoists have shot dead two men in their stronghold district in suspecting them to be police informers, police said on Wednesday.

The incident created panic in Gurubad village late on Tuesday in which a woman was also injured.

A group of armed insurgents attacked the village and killed Mohammad Ushman Ansari, 40, and Mohammad Ghulam Ansari, 38, in-charge of station said.

"First both were forcibly dragged from their house, beaten and then shot dead," Paswan added.

Villagers informed the police that Maoists targeted them as they suspected them to be police informers.

Security forces have been deployed in the village as the police continue a combing operation in the area.

--IANS

ik/in

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)