Six killed in terror attack at Nairobi hotel complex

on Tuesday said the situation was under control after six people were killed and some 30 others wounded in a terrorist attack at an upscale hotel and office complex in this capital.

"I can now report we have secured all the buildings," said. "We are in the final stages of mopping up the area."

Somali-based militant group claimed responsibility for the assault on the 14 Riverside Drive complex, which includes the DusitD2 Hotel, reports

An efe-epa saw five fatalities laid out on the tables of a restaurant inside the complex, as well as the body of an attacker who detonated a vehicle packed with explosives.

Lawmaker told the press that a sixth victim died at

Four people were taken to Kenyatta National Hospital, while said that one of 16 wounded survivors brought to was undergoing emergency for multiple gunshot wounds.

"We can now confirm that this criminal activity commenced at about three o'clock (pm) in a coordinated fashion and began at with an explosion that targeted three vehicles in the parking lot, and a suicide explosion in the hotel," said.

Al-Shabaab, which seeks to establish an Islamic state in Somalia, told Al Jazeera English through Abdiaziz Abu Mus'ab that it was behind the attack.

