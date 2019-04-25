Voters are optimistic about today's India and their life: CVoter-IANS tracker

Most of the voters are upbeat about today's as the latest CVOTER-IANS tracker shows, indicating level in the country remains high with more than 60 per cent respondents claiming that the country is moving and so is their life.

The all net level stood at 30.61 in a sample of 11,964 on April 25 when the last survey was carried out. The positivity levels have remained high in the last fortnight compared to the beginning of this year when the net level was barely 14.84 per cent.

Only 17.60 per cent of respondents said that both their life and the country were in a poor state. Another 12.37 per cent of the respondents said the country was moving forward,

Among the states, Odisha (68.83 in a sample of 429), (54.91 in a sample of 402), (54.07 in a sample of 431) and (53.71 in a sample of 404) were most optimistic while (-33.32 in a sample of 599), (-31.47 in a sample of 676) and (-4.65 in a sample of 550) are the least optimistic.

In Odisha, 84.20 per cent of respondents said that the country and their life was moving in tandem. Over 70 per cent respondents were happy in Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and

--IANS

gd/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)