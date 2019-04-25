Bengal's missing election officer found, replaced

The nodal election officer who went missing at Ranaghat in West Bengal's Nadia district and was found on Thursday morning has confessed he was under stress, an officer said.
"Arnab Roy came to our office on Thursday afternoon. He told us that he was under stress due to work load and he was staying at the Howrah station platform for the last seven days," Deputy Inspector General of Police Nishat Parvez said.
Roy went missing on April 18 while on duty.
He mentioned that there was no sort of threat or anything else because of which Roy took the step.
Roy was traced after he switched his mobilw phone on to contact his wife Anisha Jash. Later, he was safely sent to his in-laws' house in Howrah.
According to sources in the Bengal Chief Electoral Officer's office, the charge of the nodal officer has been handed over to Nilanjan Bhattacharya, Deputy Collector.
Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Basu told reporters: "We know he has been found. We have asked for a detailed report."
