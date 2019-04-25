Bengal's missing election officer found, replaced

The who went missing at in West Bengal's district and was found on Thursday morning has confessed he was under stress, an said.

"Arnab Roy came to our office on Thursday afternoon. He told us that he was under stress due to work load and he was staying at the platform for the last seven days," of Police Nishat Parvez said.

Roy went missing on April 18 while on duty.

He mentioned that there was no sort of threat or anything else because of which Roy took the step.

Roy was traced after he switched his mobilw phone on to contact his wife Later, he was safely sent to his in-laws' house in Howrah.

According to sources in the Bengal Chief Electoral Officer's office, the charge of the nodal has been handed over to Nilanjan Bhattacharya,

told reporters: "We know he has been found. We have asked for a detailed report."

--IANS

bnd/ssp/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)