Mass fish deaths in Iraq due to disease, not pollution: UN

A UN has said that the deaths of 1 million in late last year was due to a disease and not because of as originally feared.

Tests on samples taken by the Iraqi Ministry of Health, showed no significant contamination from heavy metals, hydrocarbons or pesticides, quoted Stephane Dujarric, for UN Antonio Guterres, as saying on Wednesday.

Therefore, the Programme (UNEP) concluded that farmed was safe to eat, he added.

"The deaths were traced to the Koi Herpes Virus, which is a lethal disease known to cause almost 100 per cent mortality rates in carp," the UNEP said.

The incident, according to reports, hit Iraqis hard as a national dish called "masgoof", is made of grilled

--IANS

ksk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)