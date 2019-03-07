Sunny but chilly in Delhi

It was a sunny morning in the national capital on Thursday, however, the chill in the air continues with the minimum recorded five notches below the average at 9 degrees

"The sky will remain clear throughout the day," an (IMD) said.

The maximum was likely to hover around 26 degrees

At 8.30 a.m., the humidity was recorded at 84 per cent.

On Wednesday, the minimum was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, while the maximum settled at 24.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average.

