Sunny but chilly in Delhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

It was a sunny morning in the national capital on Thursday, however, the chill in the air continues with the minimum temperature recorded five notches below the average at 9 degrees Celsius.

"The sky will remain clear throughout the day," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

At 8.30 a.m., the humidity was recorded at 84 per cent.

On Wednesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, while the maximum settled at 24.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average.

--IANS

nks/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 10:22 IST

