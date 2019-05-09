JUST IN
NCW writes to Delhi CM over 'water scarcity' in South Delhi

ANI  |  General News 

Taking cognizance of media reports regarding alleged water scarcity in parts of South Delhi, National Commission of Women wrote a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and urged him to issue necessary directions to solve the crisis.

NCW took suo moto cognizance of the matter and urged the Delhi government to take appropriate steps to ensure that safe, clean and affordable water is accessible to all women and children in the region as they have specific hygiene needs that are intrinsic to their right to live with dignity.

It asserted that because of lack of safe drinking water, adequate sanitation and hygiene facilities at home, it becomes disproportionately difficult for women and girls to lead safe, productive and healthy lives.

The commission has called for 'steps to mitigate the hardship and implement objectives of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'.

First Published: Thu, May 09 2019. 23:46 IST

