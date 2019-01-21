Mexico defender Salcedo completes Tigres move

Mexican international centre-back has left Eintracht to join Tigres UANL, the club said.

The move is a homecoming of sorts for the 25-year-old who spent time at Tigres' youth academy before his 2013 move to Real Salt Lake City, with whom he made his professional debut, reports

"This Sunday he (Salcedo) will arrive in to undergo a medical and sign a contract," Tigres said in a

Salcedo, who has been capped 25 times for Mexico, made just 23 starts for Eintracht after joining the club from Fiorentina in June 2017.

Tigres did not reveal the length of the contract or details of the transfer fee.

