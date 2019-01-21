Mexico defender Salcedo completes Tigres move

Mexican international centre-back Carlos Salcedo has left Eintracht Frankfurt to join Tigres UANL, the Liga MX club said.
The move is a homecoming of sorts for the 25-year-old who spent time at Tigres' youth academy before his 2013 move to Real Salt Lake City, with whom he made his professional debut, reports Xinhua news agency.
"This Sunday he (Salcedo) will arrive in Monterrey to undergo a medical and sign a contract," Tigres said in a social media post.
Salcedo, who has been capped 25 times for Mexico, made just 23 Bundesliga starts for Eintracht Frankfurt after joining the club from Fiorentina in June 2017.
Tigres did not reveal the length of the contract or details of the transfer fee.
