Microsoft blocks 'Minecraft' creator from event

Following his insensitive comments on subjects like sexuality and racism, "Minecraft" game developer Marcus Persson has been excluded by Microsoft to be part of the game's 10-year anniversary, the media reported.
As part of Microsoft's decision, Persson would not take part in a press event at the "Minecraft" studio Mojang in Stockholm on May 17, Variety reported on Monday.
"Minecraft" is a seminal video game, with more than 91 million monthly players.
Persson is known for tweeting transphobic statements and comments about "heterosexual pride day," and that "it's ok to be white" to his 3.7 million followers on Twitter.
Persson had sold "Minecraft" to Microsoft back in 2014 for $2.5 billion.
According to a Microsoft spokesperson, the game developer has really not been involved in the project ever since he sold the rights of the game to Microsoft five years ago.
For undisclosed reasons, an update to "Minecraft" last month removed loading screen text on the game that referred to Persson.
Released initially in 2009, the building and survival game is the second best-selling video game in history, behind "Tetris", the report added.
