Microsoft's GitHub acquires collaboration tool firm

To review codes, Microsoft-owned has acquired a US-based called that makes for at an undisclosed amount.

Following the acquisition, Pull Panda's products - Pull Reminders, Pull Analytics and Pull Assigner - would now be available for free as part of Marketplace application.

"We're excited to share some big news... We've acquired to help teams create more efficient and effective code review workflows on GitHub," the Microsoft-owned company wrote in a blog-post on Monday.

The acquisition would support automatic reminders, real-time insight into the effectiveness of a team's process, make data-driven improvements and automatically distribute code across teams.

In future, plans to eventually internally integrate Pull Panda's features with its own software.

Founded in 2008, GitHub is a web-based hosting service, mostly used for computer coding. It offers all of the distributed and source code management functionality of as well as adding its own features

announced GitHub's acquisition in June 2018 for $7.5 billion.

--IANS

wh/rp/ksk

