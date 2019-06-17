TikTok launches new feature for users' safety in India

The short video-making platform on Monday launched a 'Device Management' feature that would enable users in to have complete control of their account.

Users will be able to end sessions or remove their accounts from other devices from within the app to better manage the safety of their account. According to the company, the feature would help avoid the misuse of user accounts.

" constantly promotes a safe and positive app experience for its over 200 million users in by offering them and educational content to equip them with all the information they need to have the best possible experience while showcasing their creativity," the company said in a statement.

"Device Management" feature is an addition to TikTok's existing suite of 13 safety features.

Features like age gate, restricted mode, screen-time management, comments filter and safety centre are helping users to safely showcase their creative expression through their videos, claimed the company.

A 24-year old mother of two children committed suicide last week in after she was scolded by her husband and prevented from using the short video-making app.

