Millions of Fortnite players vulnerable to hacking: Researchers

Nearly 80 million players of the popular are at increased risk, said researchers from cyber firm who discovered vulnerabilities that can give hackers access into user accounts.

If exploited, the would enable hackers purchase virtual in-game currency using the victim's payment card details, the company said in a statement late Thursday.

The would also have allowed for a massive invasion of privacy as an attacker could listen to in-game chatter as well as surrounding sounds and conversations within the victim's home or other location of play.

" is one of the most popular games played mainly by kids. These flaws provided the ability for a massive invasion of privacy," said Oded Vanunu, Head of Products Research for

"Together with the vulnerabilities we recently found in the platforms used by DJI, show how are to attacks and breaches," said added Vanunu.

While players had previously been targeted by scams that deceived them into logging into fake websites that promised to generate Fortnite's 'V-Buck' in-game currency, these new vulnerabilities could have been exploited without the handing over any login details.

Fortnite is popular on all gaming platforms, including Android, iOS, PC via Windows and consoles such as Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

In addition to casual players, Fortnite is used by professional gamers who stream their and is popular with

To fall victim to this attack, a needs only to click on a crafted phishing link coming from an "Epic Games" domain, to make everything seem transparent, though sent by the attacker.

Once clicked, the user's Fortnite authentication token could be captured by the attacker without the user entering any login credentials.

According to the researchers, the potential vulnerability originated from flaws found in two of Epic Games' sub-domains that were susceptible to a malicious redirect, allowing users' legitimate authentication tokens to be intercepted by a from the compromised sub-domain.

has notified of the vulnerability which has now been fixed.

"Enforcing two-factor authentication could mitigate this account takeover vulnerability," said Vanunu.

