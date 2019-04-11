Minerva set to host opening AFC Cup match in Odisha

FCs problems over hosting their AFC Cup home matches finally ended on Thursday when the government of Odisha decided to allow the club to use the for the opening tie on May 1.

The deadlock was broken after the Punjab club owner met senior officers of the in Bhubaneswar.

Earlier, Minerva were told that their booking had to be cancelled since the was to undergo renovation. It prompted Minerva to allege that the (AIFF) had their hand behind the sudden denial to hold matches in Bhubaneswar.

Sources said Minerva's other two home matches could now be held at in The club's first home match is on May 1 against Nepal's Manang Marshyangdi, followed by matches on June 19 (Chennaiyin FC) and June 26 (Abahani Dhaka, Bangladesh).

