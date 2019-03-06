Missing Indian-origin woman's body found in suitcase in Australia

A 32-year-old of Indian origin in Australia, who went missing earlier this week, has been murdered and her body was found dumped in a suitcase in her abandoned car, the police said.

Preethi Reddy, 32, was reported missing by her family on Sunday after she did not come home from a dental convention in St. Leonards, a suburb of Sydney, CNN affiliate 7 News reported.

According to the police, Reddy was murdered as her body bore several stab wounds. The man who was suspected of killing the woman was her Indian-origin ex-boyfriend and Police officials said the man died in a on the on Monday night, a day after Reddy was reported missing.

They say that the head-on collision, which occurred around 340 km from where Reddy's body was found, was a "deliberate act." According to the police, they spoke to Narde as part of the missing persons investigation before his

"I cannot qualify exactly what has happened and I won't put it out there because if we're wrong and it's not substantiated then we're doing a disservice to Preethi and her family," told ABC News.

"At this stage we know they met up in and now we're looking at all the movements between these two," the said.

Preethi was captured on CCTV inside at the in central about 2.15 a.m. on Sunday and appeared to leave alone.

On Tuesday, the police located her car parked on a street in Kingsford, south of the city centre. A search of the vehicle located Reddy's body in a suitcase. She had been stabbed "numerous times," they said.

"Further inquiries have established that Preethi (Reddy) stayed at a hotel on Market Street, CBD, on Sunday with a man known to her," the police said.

Reddy was attending a dental conference in St. Leonards and last spoke to her family at around 11 a.m. on Sunday, saying she planned to head home after having a late breakfast, according to the police.

Glenbrook Dental Surgery, where Reddy had worked and which had been appealing for information about her disappearance, said staff were "in mourning" after news of her

Numerous patients of Reddy posted messages of condolences for her family on the surgery's page.

