Modi files nomination from Varanasi, NDA stands in support

Modi filed his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha seat on Friday.

Modi won the seat in 2014 with a massive margin of 3.37 lakh votes.

In an impressive show of strength, the entire top leadership of the was present at the nomination.

Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Sushma Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari, and Piyush Goyal, Nitish Kumar, and chief were among those present.

and Tamil Nadu were also present.

The Prime Minister, in a touching gesture, touched the feet of Prakash Singh Badal, one of the senior-most politicians in the country, and sought his blessings.

said: "There is no doubt that the is returning to power with full force. The road show in shows the kind of support that the has got from the people."

Paswan also reiterated that the NDA would return to power with a greater majority and asserted that the elections were a mere formality.

Jagdish Chaudhary, a member of the Dom Raja family, which helps perform the last rites at Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat, Subhash Gupta, a veteran BJP leader, and Nandita Shastri, the principal of a women's college were among those who proposed Modi's name.

Earlier in the day, the held a meeting with party workers in which he is said to have laid down the strategy for campaigning.

"All party workers must take it upon themselves to get the Modi app on the phones of all first time voters and ask them to look at the positive news surrounding our government," he said.

"A pro-incumbency wave has been seen in country for the first time after independence. People across the nation are saying, 'Fir ek baar.. Modi Sarkar'. Political pundits will analyze this pro-incumbency wave later," he said.

He told party workers to respect all candidates contesting the elections as they are also part of the democratic process.

"Don't get influenced by our fights in election rallies. No candidate is our enemy. They are all part of the democratic process. Respect them all," he stated.

He added: "We need to break some records in Varanasi. I have always wished that a number of women voters' turnout will be more than men. I couldn't do this in Gujarat, but you can do it Varanasi. I have faith in you.

"Kashi has been won. Kashi was won by the party and party workers on Thursday night. Now, the polling booths are the only thing left to be won in Kashi."

Modi then visited the Bhairav temple and offered prayers.

Varanasi will go to polls on May 19 in the last phase of elections.

--IANS

amita/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)