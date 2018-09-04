Modi government pro-rich, anti-poor: Congress leader

Reiterating the party's demand for a JPC probe into the Rafale jet deal, on Tuesday dubbed the at the Centre "pro-rich and anti-poor".

"Rafale deal is a copy book case of compromising of national interest, causing loss to the exchequer and promoting crony capitalism at the cost of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited," he told journalists here.

The deal compromises our defence needs and has been finalised following the personal intervention of to benefit a private company, he claimed.

The MP from said that "the BJP-led government's decisions were helping the rich and the corrupt... Demonetisation was supposed to be an attack on the corrupt but it benefited the corrupt."

Recalling that the previous Congress-led had disclosed the price of Dassault Aviation's fighter aircraft, Sukhois, and other defence purchases in Parliament, wanted to know what are the and Defence Minister hiding. "Does the refusal to disclose the price not reek of a scam?"

If the government has nothing to hide, why is it afraid of a probe, the added.

Expressing concern over the deal for supply of only 36 fighter jets, he said: "Does it not compromise national security and defeat emergency purchase argument of the government?"

