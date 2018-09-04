S.Korean presidential envoy to discus denuclearization during Pyongyang visit

The of South Korean on Tuesday said the envoys will discuss ways to completely denuclearize the during their scheduled travel to North

Chung Eui-yong, top who will lead the five-member special delegation, told reporters that the delegation will discuss ways to permanently achieve peace on the peninsula through complete denuclearization, reported.

Improved inter-Korean relations, the denuclearized and peace settlement would be discussed with their North Korean counterparts during the special envoys' visit to Pyongyang, Chung noted.

Moon's special emissaries were slated to take an air route over the western inter- boundary to on Wednesday and return home the same day.

Chung said the emissaries will discuss with their North Korean counterparts ways to advance inter-Korean relations through the implementation of the Declaration, which Moon and top North Korean leader Un signed following their first summit in April at the border village of

Moon and Kim agreed to hold their third summit in before the end of September.

Chung said they will also discuss a detailed schedule and dialogue agenda for the upcoming summit.

Chung will also deliver a letter from Moon to Kim. Whether the special envoys will meet Kim has yet to be decided.

