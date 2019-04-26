Vote to make democracy stronger, says Modi

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked the people of Varanasi after filing his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections from here and urged voters to exercise their franchise to strengthen democracy.
"I am thankful to the people of Kashi. After five years, they have given their blessings to me again," he told the media after filing his nomination at the Collector office.
Modi said the "longest-ever roadshow" in the city that started on Thursday evening and continued until Friday could have been possible only in Kashi, as Varanasi is popularly known.
Asking voters to vote, he said: "Some people are (saying) that Modi is winning, so there is no need to vote. Do not fall for it. Voting is your right and everyone must vote."
Voting will make democracy, the government and the country stronger, he added.
The high profile constituency will see a triangular contest between Modi, Congress candidate Ajay Rai and Samajwadi Party's Shalini Yadav on May 19.
In 2014, Modi won the seat by defeating Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal.
