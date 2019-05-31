Modi meets Bhutan PM

-
A day after Prime Minister of Bhutan Dr. Lotay Tshering attended the swearing-in ceremony of the his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, the two holds a meeting on Friday.
In the bilateral meeting, Tshering congratulated Modi for his re-assumption of office and conveyed the felicitations of King of Bhutan, an official statement said.
Dr. Lotay Tshering said he looked forward to working closely with Modi and the government of India.
He reiterated the invitation for Modi to visit Bhutan at the earliest.
Modi accepted the invitation to visit Bhutan on mutually convenient dates.
During the day, Modi also held meeting with his counterparts from Mauritius and Nepal, along with meeting the Presidents of Kyrgyz Republic, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
