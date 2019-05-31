JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Diplomacy

SC warns Maharashtra for overruling its order on EWS quota

Jaishankar becomes first Foreign Secretary to be Foreign Minister

Business Standard

Modi meets Nepali Prime Minister

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Nepali counterpart K.P. Sharma Oli and the two leaders expressed satisfaction at the progress that has been achieved in implementation of bilateral projects and initiatives.

An official release said that Oli, who had attended Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, congratulated Modi on his party's electoral victory in the general elections.

Modi thanked him for the good wishes and reiterated his commitment to work with Nepal to further strengthen the traditionally close and multi-faceted partnership between India and Nepal.

--IANS

ps/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 21:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU