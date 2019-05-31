Modi meets Nepali Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Nepali counterpart K.P. Sharma Oli and the two leaders expressed satisfaction at the progress that has been achieved in implementation of bilateral projects and initiatives.
An official release said that Oli, who had attended Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, congratulated Modi on his party's electoral victory in the general elections.
Modi thanked him for the good wishes and reiterated his commitment to work with Nepal to further strengthen the traditionally close and multi-faceted partnership between India and Nepal.
