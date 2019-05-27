Modi, Rahul pays tribute to Nehru on 55th death anniversary

and on Monday paid tributes to the country's first Pandit on

"Tributes to on We remember his contributions to our nation," Modi said in a tweet.

Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, along with former leaders --Pranab Mukherjee, and -- paid floral tributes to the late

"On his death anniversary, let us remember Jawaharlal Nehruji's contribution in building strong, independent, modern institutions, that have helped democracy survive in for over 70 years," said on

An all-religion prayer meeting was organised at the memorial premises.

Nehru was India's first and held the post from independence in 1947 till his death on May 27, 1964.

Nehru was born in on November 14, 1889.

--IANS

aks/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)