Trump meets new Japanese Emperor

Visiting US on Monday made history by becoming the first world leader to meet Japan's newly enthroned

At the here, the and Empress received Trump and First amid a prevailing festive mood over the start of Reiwa Era, which began when ascended the throne on May 1 after his father, stepped down on April 30 to end his three-decade reign, reports News Agency.

It was the first abdication by a Japanese monarch in over 200 years.

"Nice to meet you," said both the and the empress in English in meeting the Trumps, according to the

The Imperial couple and the Trumps shook hands and exchanged greetings without using interpreters before walking along a red carpet in the courtyard of the palace to attend the welcoming ceremony, which and his wife and other royal family members also participated in.

In the outdoor ceremony, Trump and the stood on a platform as the national anthems of the two were performed and also received a of honour.

The Trumps then held a formal meeting with the Imperial couple inside the palace.

The decided to hand Trump the honour of being the first state guest of the new era in hopes of showcasing the depth of the nations' bilateral alliance, according to

Abe is also extending extra hospitality to Trump during his four-day state visit through Tuesday, which the former has described as "historic".

Trump will hold a summit with Abe and participate in a banquet at the palace later Monday.

Trump is staying three nights in as a state guest, one night more than his predecessor did in 2014. Trump visited in November 2017, less than a year after he moved into the White House, and met then Emperor as an official guest.

On Sunday, Trump played a round of golf with Abe, witnessed a sumo wrestling tournament where he handed out the awards to the winner and ended his day with a hibachi dinner that included grilled Wagyu beef and vanilla ice cream.

