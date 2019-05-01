Modi says patrons of terror praying for his exit

on Wednesday said that patrons of terror are praying for his exit from power.

Speaking at the Railway Institute Ground in Itarsi, Madhya Pradesh, said that the previous event scheduled in February was cancelled because of the Pulwama attack which was carried out by Pakistani terrorists. But gave them a fitting reply with full force and now the world is talking about it.

Referring to the air strikes by the Indian Air Force, he said the terrorists were killed in their own den. "The terrorists who used to openly train in are now forced to hide underground... Today, is losing sleep over Modi's name. The patrons of terror are praying to stop and remove at any cost," he said.

Attacking the Congress, Modi said: "The is now dreaming of killing Modi, but they are forgetting that the people of Madhya Pradesh, the people of are betting for Modi... Let the tell which team they are playing from - or "

also targeted the Kamal Nath-led government in for misleading the farmers and the youth.

--IANS

hindi-mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)